High-end Champagne shortage could ruin your New Year's Eve

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin ob Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

High-end Champagne shortage could ruin your New Year's Eve

  • 0
High-end Champagne shortage could ruin your New Year's Eve

Liquor sellers say brands such as Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, which can retail for $50 to more than $100 per bottle, are sold out in many markets, forcing shoppers to trade over to a less swanky brand or trade down to other options.

 Scott McIntyre/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Enough already! Can we call it a wrap on 2021?

As if this year hasn't been challenging enough, it's leaving us with one more parting shot — a Champagne shortage.

Revelers looking forward to cheering in 2022 with a favorite bubbly should brace for possible disappointment — especially if you want a higher-end variety.

Liquor sellers say brands such as Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, which can retail for $50 to more than $100 per bottle, are sold out in many markets, forcing shoppers to trade over to a less swanky brand or trade down to other options.

It's happening for three primary reasons: increased demand, diminished grape harvests and a disrupted supply chain that has severely slowed production and distribution of a host of products, from shoes to toys to yes, Champagne.

"These factors did put significant pressure on retailers in the US this season," said Michael Osborn, founder and EVP of Wine.com. "Unfortunately, signature brands like Dom Perignon and Veuve Clicquot are sold out in some markets, but not all."

Meanwhile, demand for Champagne and sparkling wines has surged 120% since 2019, he added.

Osborn said the company anticipated the Champagne supply crunch and made an effort to stock up on popular brands. "This allowed us to have a good supply during the holiday selling season," said Osborn. "At this point, our selection exceeds over 300 choices in sparkling, including nearly 100 options from France's Champagne region."

Alcohol delivery service Saucey, which can get a Champagne order to your door within 30 minutes, also said the bubbly's availability is spotty ahead of New Year's, and higher-end brands have been hard to find since Christmas.

Online liquor seller Drizly, which offers deliveries in fewer than 60 minutes, said Champagne and prosecco are the top-selling sparkling wines on its site ahead of New Year's Eve.

"While we aren't seeing signs that consumers are seeking alternatives just yet on Drizly, there are other styles available should consumers be experiencing supply challenges on a local level," said Liz Paquette, the company's director of brand and head of consumer insights.

Those options include sparkling rosé, Cava and American sparkling wines, she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.