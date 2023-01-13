"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away.
That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch.
Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020.
"My adult daughter brought him home. When she brought him home, I was at first against it," said Heather Blaney owner of Nugget.
"He was only 10 weeks old, and he kind of took to me more than he took to her."
Blaney and Nugget quickly became the best of friends.
Last year, she decided to bring Nugget into her job at Knox County Central Dispatch.
"It was supposed to be a one-time thing," said Blaney.
Other dispatchers instantly fell in love with Nugget and began asking Blaney to bring him in more.
Nugget began visiting the dispatch center so often, he was hired on as a part-time employee.
His title is Emotional Support Skunk.
To make it official, Nugget has a badge and unit number which is 42-PU.
Mariah Pearison is a dispatcher at Knox County Central Dispatch.
She says Nugget makes the stressful job, easier
"I took a really hard call and I was just sitting there and Heather was like you need Nugget. So she got them out and I just told him and he kind of took everything away," said Pearison.
Not only does he make all the dispatchers feel better he brings a smile to everyone’s face throughout the entire community.
Nugget has starred in TikTok videos to raise awareness about domestic violence and other important issues.
He has also joined other dispatchers to ring bells during the holidays for the Salvation Army.
When is not working hard to earn his stripes, Nugget enjoys a few Cheez-Its and some cuddles.
In Indiana, you must be at least 18 years of age and obtain proper permits to own a domesticated skunk.
The Indiana Skunk Rescue is one of the few in the nation to adopt skunks.
The nonprofit organization needs donations and volunteers.
If you are interested in helping, you can contact Indiana Skunk Rescue at 317–2 73–9288 or visit their website by clicking here.