"He's coming our way!" Semi passenger reacts after nearly being hit head-on in a Terre Haute high-speed chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A driver that was driving 100 miles per hour the wrong way nearly hit a semi on State Road 63 in Terre Haute Tuesday.
Officers used speed sticks to stop the driver, who was wanted for speed and drugs.
"Dude, he's coming our way! Holy ****!" yelled Caleb Hodshire, who was riding in a semi with his co-worker on state road 63 when he was nearly hit by the driver.
An Indiana state trooper sped by and blocked the road.
Hodshire got it all on film.
"Get down! He's going to smack right into us!" he yelled as the car nearly hit the truck.
The emotions were as high as they could be.
News 10 caught up with Hodshire after his near miss with the speeding car.
He says in his five years driving a semi, he's never seen anything like it.
"We didn't think that you know, there was going to be someone pop up in the oncoming lane doing 80 miles per hour in a high-speed police chase. That is not something you see every day," Hodshire said.
Hodshire says he had no clue what to do, other than hope for the best.
"I'm like, there's nothing we can do other than pull out the ole' iPhone, and take a video, so I buckled my seat belt and just hold on! That's all I could do, was just, hope and pray and hold on!" he said.
The car missed Hodshire's semi by about a foot.
He said being in the semi made him feel safer than if he were in a smaller vehicle, but he still braced himself.
"If a car hits you head-on doing 80 miles per hour head-on, it doesn't matter if you're in a semi or not. It's going to rattle you to your bones. It's going to hurt," Hodshire said.
The car was stopped by the state trooper, who threw stop sticks on the road.
Hodshire says that the trooper may have saved some lives.
"If that cop wouldn't have blocked us all off and told us to get out of the way, there could have been a very bad, head-on collision that could've killed an entire family. He is the man for flattening those two tires!" Hodshire said.
We haven't received a name for the suspect in this case yet.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.