Here's your chance to show off your photography skills in statewide contest

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all photographers - there's a contest you don't want to miss, and it starts on Wednesday.

Every year, the Indiana Department of Agriculture hosts an annual photo contest.

It's been a tradition since 2008. The contest was started to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers.

You can enter a photo in one of four categories -

  • On the farm
  • Faces of agriculture
  • Agri-tourism
  • Conservation.

Ten winners will be selected and recognized at the Indiana State Fair. The deadline to submit your photos is June 30.

Check out this link to learn how to enter.

