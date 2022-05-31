Here's your chance to show off your photography skills in statewide contest

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all photographers - there's a contest you don't want to miss, and it starts on Wednesday.
Every year, the Indiana Department of Agriculture hosts an annual photo contest.
It's been a tradition since 2008. The contest was started to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers.
You can enter a photo in one of four categories -
- On the farm
- Faces of agriculture
- Agri-tourism
- Conservation.
Ten winners will be selected and recognized at the Indiana State Fair. The deadline to submit your photos is June 30.