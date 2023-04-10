Here's your chance to grab some chili while helping a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local club is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year.
The Terre Haute Kiwanis Club is having its annual chili day. You can get a tasty, hot bowl of chili from Culver's with a hotdog on the side for lunch or dinner.
Plus, you can grab some desserts for a donation. There will be a silent auction and quilt raffle as well.
Money raised will help the club support activities for local kids.
"We're very strong with educational initiatives as well as we support charities that involve children," John Lentz, the organization's president, said.
It happens Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's happening at the VFW on 12th and Mulberry Streets. Tickets are sold at the door for $8 each.