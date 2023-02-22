Here's your chance to get rid of your old TV, and other e-waste

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can get rid of your old electronics for free this weekend.
The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is hosting a TV amnesty day.
There you can get rid of old TVs or other electronics.
This is the first time the district has hosted an e-waste day.
It's happening from 8:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday.
You can recycle things like cameras, stereos and much more.
"Basically, anything with a cord or that takes batteries, we'll take. People would be amazed at the kind of stuff that they can recycle out of an electronic," Karrum Nasser, the executive director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District, said.
If you're not able to recycle your electronics this weekend, they will hold a similar event on September 23.