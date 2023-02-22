 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any shower or thunderstorm that develops
this evening will have the potential to produce even stronger
wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Here's your chance to get rid of your old TV, and other e-waste

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can get rid of your old electronics for free this weekend.

The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is hosting a TV amnesty day.

There you can get rid of old TVs or other electronics.

This is the first time the district has hosted an e-waste day.

It's happening from 8:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday.

You can recycle things like cameras, stereos and much more.

"Basically, anything with a cord or that takes batteries, we'll take. People would be amazed at the kind of stuff that they can recycle out of an electronic," Karrum Nasser, the executive director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District, said.

If you're not able to recycle your electronics this weekend, they will hold a similar event on September 23.

