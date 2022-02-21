Here's you can sign your kid up for the Wabash Valley STEM Fest

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students will have the chance to learn and get hands-on experience in the STEM Fields.
The Wabash Valley STEM Fest will take place on March 5. The event focuses on kids in grades K-12.
They will get hands-on with robotics, VR, computer coding, and more. Organizers say this is great for all students.
"Not everyone has access to STEM training that everywhere else does. In our area, we don't have as much opportunity has, maybe some places that are bigger cities," Brooke Stefancik from Purdue Extension said.
You do not have to be a resident of Sullivan County to get in on the fun.
The deadline to register is Friday. You can drop off your registration at the Purdue Extension Office in Sullivan County at the 4-H Fairgrounds. Learn more here.