Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent.
The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page.
Please visit our website for a parent/guardian communication update. https://t.co/Ya9QgeRfVL— Vigo County School Corporation (@vcsc_teamvigo) August 11, 2022
Have a great first day tomorrow, #teamvigo!
They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it should be back to normal soon.
School officials remind parents that in the meantime, they can find information on its blog and on Twitter.