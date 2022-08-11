 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts

  • 0
VCSC Facebook
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent.

The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page.

They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it should be back to normal soon.

School officials remind parents that in the meantime, they can find information on its blog and on Twitter.

Recommended for you