Here's who won $10,000 thanks to the Rubber Duck Regatta on the Wabash River

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One lucky duck is $10,000 richer after they took home the top spot in an annual Terre Haute event.

The Rubber Duck Regatta happened on the 4th of July. Organizers said 15,000 little yellow ducks took to the Wabash River.

Amid thousands of ducks, there could only be one lucky grand prize winner. On Wednesday, we learned that person is Jan Buffington, from Terre Haute.

The annual event, which benefits Catholic Charities, is in its sixth year. The way it works is a person can sponsor a duck for $5. If their duck is the first to cross the finish line, they win the cash.

In total, the race helped raise over $50,000 for Catholic Charities. Organizers said thanks to sponsors, the prize money does not take away from the cash raised for charity.