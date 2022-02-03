Here's who has left Spotify because of Joe Rogan

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&