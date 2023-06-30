Here's where you can go to cool off, and charge your phones if you don't have power

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several places in Vigo County you can go if you need to charge your phones or escape the heat.
The Red Cross is working with Vigo County to help people without power after Thursday's storms. The two entities will open a respite center on Saturday at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Community Center on U.S. Highway 41 in Terre Haute.
It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At the center, residents will be able to charge their cellphones and other equipment. Red Cross volunteers will also be on-hand to pass out water and snacks.
On Monday, July 3 through July 5, the Salvation Army, located a 234 S 8th St., will open as a cooling and charging center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People can also stop in at the two Otter Creek Fire Department locations.
Station 1 is located at 5701 North Clinton Street. Station 2 is at 5970 E Rio Grande Road.
They told News 10 you would need to bring your own drinking water, but you can stop in and charge your phones in the air conditioning. Officials there you could stop in anytime.
If you have any questions, call 812-466-0911.