...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Much of central Indiana

* TIMING...Noon until 8 PM EDT on Thursday.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Here's where you can get in on some Earth Day fun this weekend

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You're invited to an earth day celebration this weekend.

After a three-year hiatus, the Earth Day Festival is returning to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

The Sisters of Providence and the White Violet Eco-Justice Center are hosting the festival.

You can meet animals raised on the farm there and some rare animals like armadillos and chinchillas.

There will also be plenty of family-friendly activities.

The leaders say even if the weather isn't perfect, you can still enjoy the outdoors.

"Appreciate Mother Nature in all of her forms. That's what we do. We have to get out here, and we have to work in it. The animals - they don't care if it's raining. They still want fed. So don on your farmer hat and come on out. We'll make sure it's worth the while," Tara Elmore, the farm projects coordinator, said.

The Earth Day celebration is happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's completely free to attend; the group only asks for a goodwill" donation.

