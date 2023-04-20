Here's where you can get in on some Earth Day fun this weekend

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You're invited to an earth day celebration this weekend.
After a three-year hiatus, the Earth Day Festival is returning to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
The Sisters of Providence and the White Violet Eco-Justice Center are hosting the festival.
You can meet animals raised on the farm there and some rare animals like armadillos and chinchillas.
There will also be plenty of family-friendly activities.
The leaders say even if the weather isn't perfect, you can still enjoy the outdoors.
"Appreciate Mother Nature in all of her forms. That's what we do. We have to get out here, and we have to work in it. The animals - they don't care if it's raining. They still want fed. So don on your farmer hat and come on out. We'll make sure it's worth the while," Tara Elmore, the farm projects coordinator, said.
The Earth Day celebration is happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It's completely free to attend; the group only asks for a goodwill" donation.