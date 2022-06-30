 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Here's where you can celebrate America's birthday in the Wabash Valley

  • 0
2021 Fireworks in the Wabash Valley

Communities in the Wabash Valley are preparing for July 4th activities.

Here's a look at some places you can get in on the fun.

Linton

Indiana's largest independence day parade will take place in Linton. The freedom festival parade starts at 10:00 A.M. on Monday. The carnival and live entertainment start Friday.

Fireworks are at 10:30 P.M. on the 4th.

Brazil

The Brazil Rotary celebration started Thursday at Forest Park.

You can enjoy food, entertainment, rides and games thru Monday night. Fireworks start at 10:00 P.M. on July 4.

Clinton

The City of Clinton is hosting festivities on Sunday at Sportland Park.

There's a pageant, family-friendly activities, food and music ahead of the fireworks. The fireworks start at 9:30 on the 3rd.

  • Terre Haute - July 4th at Fairbanks Park starting at 10:00 P.M.
  • Sullivan - July 2nd at Sullivan County Park and Lake starting at dusk
  • Vincennes - July 4th at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park starting at 9:30

Recommended for you