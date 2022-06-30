Here's where you can celebrate America's birthday in the Wabash Valley

Communities in the Wabash Valley are preparing for July 4th activities.
Here's a look at some places you can get in on the fun.
Linton
Indiana's largest independence day parade will take place in Linton. The freedom festival parade starts at 10:00 A.M. on Monday. The carnival and live entertainment start Friday.
Fireworks are at 10:30 P.M. on the 4th.
Brazil
The Brazil Rotary celebration started Thursday at Forest Park.
You can enjoy food, entertainment, rides and games thru Monday night. Fireworks start at 10:00 P.M. on July 4.
Clinton
The City of Clinton is hosting festivities on Sunday at Sportland Park.
There's a pageant, family-friendly activities, food and music ahead of the fireworks. The fireworks start at 9:30 on the 3rd.
- Terre Haute - July 4th at Fairbanks Park starting at 10:00 P.M.
- Sullivan - July 2nd at Sullivan County Park and Lake starting at dusk
- Vincennes - July 4th at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park starting at 9:30