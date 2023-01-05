Here's what's happening with the Lost Creek bridge in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is continuing on a bridge project in Vigo County. Repairs to the Lost Creek bridge on 13th Street started in May 2022.
The bridge was initially supposed to reopen in the summer.
Supply chain issues and worker shortages pushed the opening date to late December.
Crews had hoped to have the roadway open by Christmas, but the bridge still isn't open.
County engineer Larry Robbins says they need a few more weeks to work. He says working on older structures comes with challenges.
Robbins is hopeful the bridge will be temporarily open by the end of January.
It will close again in April so that crews can complete the finishing touches.