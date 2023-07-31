Here's what police said led to Sunday's manhunt in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about what led to a Sunday manhunt in Terre Haute.

Police in Terre Haute set up a perimeter near N Erikson Drive and Devonald Avenue. That's as they were searching for a shooting suspect from Illinois. That person was ultimately arrested.

On Monday, News 10 received an update from police in Vermilion County, Illinois.

The investigation started after officers were called to a shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday in Danville. Police found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Police in Danville started searching for a 17-year-old suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest, alleging him of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Officials did not identify the victim or the suspect due to their age.