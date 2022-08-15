Here's what people think about Terre Haute, according to a new community census

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce unveiled the results from this year's community census.
The questionnaire includes questions about the Terre Haute community. It was given to residents, visitors and students.
It's part of the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan. The data shows people think positively about the individual qualities of Terre Haute.
People have an overall negative perception of the community. Researchers say there's still a lot of work to be done.
"A majority of the population does feel like we're getting better, so we do want to showcase all of that, and I think that once people see that, their eyes and minds may be open to everything that we have," Josh Alsip from the Terre Haute Chamber said.
The chamber plans to focus on improving the "self-esteem" of people who live in Terre Haute.
Part of that plan includes creating a "love where you live" campaign. Team members will also research ways to get residents who weren't born in Terre Haute more connected to the community.