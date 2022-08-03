Here's what led to an arrest in a two-year-long murder investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department made an arrest in a two-year-long murder investigation.

Police arrested Candace Jones in the murder of Dwayne French.

Police say French was beaten and robbed on his way to work in August of 2020.

We told you last March that the prosecutor's office dropped charges against people originally arrested in the case.

Investigators said there was new evidence.

According to a new court document, police continued interviews with other people.

One of them told investigators that Jones shared some details of the alleged crime, which helped lead to her arrest.

Chief Shawn Keen says no matter how long it takes, his detectives don't stop investigating cases.

"It was pure coincidence that we, that the arrests came and coincided within hours of each other," Keen said speaking of another murder arrest on Tuesday. "Especially if a year or two goes by, you're really frustrated. You start to think, well are they not doing enough? What are they doing?"

Police say additional arrests are possible.