Here's the second business that may be moving into the former Kmart building

  • 0
Old Kmart

Credit: Commissioner Chris Switzer

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received information on a second business that may be moving into the former KMart building in southern Vigo County.

We talked with the Vigo County Area Planning Office. A representative there told us Rural King has applied for signs at this location.

The person we spoke with did say other businesses have applied for signs in the past, but they are no longer in the picture.

The old KMart building on US 41 in southern Vigo County has been empty for years.

Last year, we learned Hobby Lobby would move across the street and take a section of the building. Since that announcement, crews have worked to renovate the property.

We will bring you updates on this story as they become available.

Download PDF Hobby Lobby's plans for old KMart
A look at the plans for the old KMart building in Terre Haute

