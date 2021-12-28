You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Here's the National Guard's role at Union Health - plus the latest hospitalization numbers and how you can get vaccinated

  • Updated
  • 0
Hospital room
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the Indiana National Guard's role as it helps a local hospital system amid a COVID-19 surge.

Last week, we first reported the Indiana National Guard would send soldiers to help with a surge in patients at Union Health.

This possibly includes Union Hospital in Terre Haute and Clinton.

Here's the National Guard's role at Union Health - plus the latest hospitalization numbers and how you can get vaccinated

On Tuesday, we heard more from the National Guard about their role within the hospital.

A representative with the National Guard told us their Hospital Recovery Support Team typically has two medics. The medic will help collect vitals, run IVs, and collect blood.

Four more service members will generally help with non-patient care things. This includes room cleaning, food delivery, paperwork and restocking supplies.

The National Guard told us they have the capabilities to handle more, but the specifics depend on the hospital demand.

We also reached out to Union Health on Tuesday for an update on hospitalizations.

Right now, Union Health has 55 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Fifteen people with COVID-19 are in the ICU.

Union also provided an update on testing and hospital admissions for days dating back to December 18.

In that timeframe, Union Health tested the most people in one day on Monday, December 27. They tested 216 people in that one day.

The worst day for COVID-19 hospital admissions was December 22, with ten patients.

See the full graphs below.

Union Health 12 28

Union Health numbers as of 12-28-21

Testing and Vaccines

The Vigo County Health Department has several opportunities to get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19 coming up.

You can get tested at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

So far, 1,872 people have used the fairgrounds to get tested.

If you are looking to get vaccinated, you have the chance to stop into St. Ben's Soup Kitchen on Wednesday, December 29, from 11:15 A.M. to 12:45 P.M.

After that, another event is scheduled to take place at the Ivy Tech Center for Workforce Development. This happens on January 4 and 5 from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

