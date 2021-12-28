Here's the National Guard's role at Union Health - plus the latest hospitalization numbers and how you can get vaccinated

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the Indiana National Guard's role as it helps a local hospital system amid a COVID-19 surge.
Last week, we first reported the Indiana National Guard would send soldiers to help with a surge in patients at Union Health.
This possibly includes Union Hospital in Terre Haute and Clinton.
On Tuesday, we heard more from the National Guard about their role within the hospital.
A representative with the National Guard told us their Hospital Recovery Support Team typically has two medics. The medic will help collect vitals, run IVs, and collect blood.
Four more service members will generally help with non-patient care things. This includes room cleaning, food delivery, paperwork and restocking supplies.
The National Guard told us they have the capabilities to handle more, but the specifics depend on the hospital demand.
We also reached out to Union Health on Tuesday for an update on hospitalizations.
Right now, Union Health has 55 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Fifteen people with COVID-19 are in the ICU.
Union also provided an update on testing and hospital admissions for days dating back to December 18.
In that timeframe, Union Health tested the most people in one day on Monday, December 27. They tested 216 people in that one day.
The worst day for COVID-19 hospital admissions was December 22, with ten patients.
See the full graphs below.
Testing and Vaccines
The Vigo County Health Department has several opportunities to get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19 coming up.
You can get tested at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.
So far, 1,872 people have used the fairgrounds to get tested.
If you are looking to get vaccinated, you have the chance to stop into St. Ben's Soup Kitchen on Wednesday, December 29, from 11:15 A.M. to 12:45 P.M.
After that, another event is scheduled to take place at the Ivy Tech Center for Workforce Development. This happens on January 4 and 5 from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.