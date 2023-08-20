Here's the deadline for public comment on local Carbon sequestration

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo and Vermillion County residents have one last chance to submit comments concerning carbon sequestration.
Wabash Valley Resources held a meeting in Universial, Indiana last Wednesday for public comment, where hundreds came to speak against it.
The current deadline for residents to comment is Monday, August 21. But, because of multiple requests from residents and State Representative Tonya Pfaff, Wabash Valley Resources is open to extending the window another 60 days.
The next public meeting will be on Tuesday, August 22. Officials may have something decided then.