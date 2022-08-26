 Skip to main content
Here's the complete list of the candidates for the Vigo County school board

  • Updated
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The list of candidates for the Vigo County school board is now complete.

The deadline for candidates to file was Friday at noon.

According to the Vigo County Clerk's office, 14 candidates have filed.

District 1

  • Carey J LaBella
  • Eric Graves

District 2

  • J.D. Skelton
  • Dillon Moss
  • Craig Enyeart
  • Jim Bell

District 4

  • Joshua Stonebreaker
  • Clark Cowden
  • Ken Warner Jr.

District 5

  • Jeremiah Menke
  • Rick burger
  • Rosemarie Scott
  • Michael Kuckewich
  • Darrell Summerlot

