Here's how you can volunteer to help "Serve the Valley"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -The United Way of the Wabash Valley is gearing up for its annual Day of Service.
Serve the Valley is happening this Friday.
Hundreds of volunteers will help out in various areas of need. Projects include community clean-up, painting and local school prep.
If you'd like to help "Give Back," you can join the group of volunteers at 7:30 A.M. on Friday.
You'll get a free breakfast before being sent into the community.
For more information on how to get involved, check out this link.