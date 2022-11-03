Here's how you can sign up for winter heating assistance

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into the colder months, it will start costing more to keep homes warm.
To help, an energy assistance program started this month.
The program is through the Western Indiana Community Action Agency.
Income-eligible families can get a one-time benefit to their heating and electric accounts.
Crisis assistance is also available for people who've been disconnected or have received a disconnect notice.
"It creates a positive balance moving forward, so let's just say $500 in the gas bill for the next month is $250, they deduct $250, and you get another $250 the following month. It's just sent to your account as a credit," Stacey Bennett from WICAA said.