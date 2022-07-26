Here's how you can shift your kids from summer mode to school mode

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools are set to begin the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, August 11. The start of the school year brings newfound encouragement, excitement, some nerves, and joy.
It also brings the summer to an end.
Summer routines tend to look the same for kids spending time away from school.
Staying up late, sleeping in until the sunlight wakes them up, eating junk food, hanging out with friends and many more activities fill up the summer to-do lists for students.
But with school just around the corner, many parents are preparing their kids sooner rather than later. More parents than usual.
Malissa Stucky, a teacher at Indiana State University and mother of two elementary school students said, "I think for most kids, mine included, are staying up a little later, they are sleeping in, they are spending afternoons reading and swimming...getting back to that structure, maybe that will kind of get them back in that routine."
Many health providers recommend starting this routine a few weeks before school starts to make the transition easier.
For example, experts recommend shifting bed-time back regularly until the start of school. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children six to 12-years-old get nine to 12 hours of sleep per night.
There is still just over two weeks until schools open here in Vigo County. That means there is still time for kids to enjoy their summer activities while also preparing for the new school year.