Here's how you can score $1 off your next visit to a local museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can keep the learning going, even while students are on holiday break.

We've already told you about the Smithsonian Waterways exhibit in West Terre Haute.

Now there's an extra reason to visit. If you stop in, you get your hands on a coupon for $1 off admission at other local museums.

The Waterway exhibit will be at the Vigo County School Corporation Administrative Conference Center in West Terre Haute until January 2.

You can stop in from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, they ar there from noon until 3 P.M.

