Here's how you can nominate someone for the Women's Excellence in Leadership Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization needs your help honoring strong women in our community while at the same time offering a personal development opportunity.
You can nominate someone for the Women's Excellence in Leadership Award and register for the Terre Haute Women's Conference.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is accepting award nominations right now.
Nominees are women who have distinguished themselves in their work and community.
This year's winner will be honored at the Woman's Conference. The theme this year is unstoppable.
"I think we've all had to figure out how to be unstoppable in our own right, whether it be we are hoping to do things in person then have to transition to virtual or all the other accommodations we've had to make over the course of the past year, we just have to keep things moving," Kristin Craig told us.
The Terre Haute Women's Conference is scheduled for March 11 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
You can learn more, nominate someone or get tickets here.
The deadline to nominate someone for the award is February 17.