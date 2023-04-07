Here's how you can help tornado victims in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - You can donate to relief efforts in Crawford County.
The United Way of Crawford County has started a recovery fund.
Donations will be used to give goods and services to those who were affected by the tornado.
Several local businesses have already donated to the fund - including the Hershey candy company and Vectren.
The Robinson Dairy Queen has pledged to donate 100 percent of i's sales from Monday.
You can donate to the fund online or by mail.
To donate by mail, the address is:
PO Box 3
Robinson, IL 62454