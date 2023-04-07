 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here's how you can help tornado victims in Crawford County

  • Updated
  • 0
Crawford County Storm Damage (First Look)

North of New Hebron.

 By: Nathan Springfield

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - You can donate to relief efforts in Crawford County.

The United Way of Crawford County has started a recovery fund.

Donations will be used to give goods and services to those who were affected by the tornado.

Sky Drone 10 in Crawford County

Several local businesses have already donated to the fund - including the Hershey candy company and Vectren.

The Robinson Dairy Queen has pledged to donate 100 percent of i's sales from Monday.

You can donate to the fund online or by mail. 

To donate by mail, the address is:

PO Box 3

Robinson, IL 62454

Recommended for you