Here's how you can help the people of Ukraine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTHI) - Millions of people across the world are stepping up to help victims of the war in Ukraine. Here's how you can help.
By donating to the Ukrainian Red Cross, you can help fund blood collection and the mobilization of volunteers and resources. Click here to learn more.
You can help provide food, water, and shelter to the people of Ukraine by donating to Care's Ukraine Crisis Fund. This organization prioritizes women and girls, families, and the elderly. Click here to learn more.
The International Medical Corps is responding to the conflict in Ukraine. Teams are working to provide medical and mental health services to those living in affected areas. Click here for more.