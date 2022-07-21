Here's how you can help the Catholic Charities Christmas Store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group is celebrating Christmas in July by helping others.
Catholic Charities is collecting socks and underwear for its Christmas Store program.
The program gifts new clothes, toys, and household items to families in need.
Catholic Charities hopes to serve 1,500 individuals this year in the Wabash Valley.
Organizers of the drive say it's essential to help all people in need.
You can drop off new socks and underwear at more than 15 locations across the Wabash Valley.
A list of those locations is on the Catholic Charities' Facebook page at this link.