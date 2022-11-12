 Skip to main content
Here's how you can help support homeless veterans in our community

  • Updated
  • 0
Veterans Village

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, a big project is underway to help homeless veterans, and there's a unique way you can help too!

On Veterans Day, the Veterans Village had its official groundbreaking. This will house six homeless veterans and help them start a new life.

As part of the project, the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors (THAAR) will be selling engraved bricks. You can dedicate a brick to a loved one who served or is currently serving in the military.

The bricks will be on display at the Veterans Village.

Each brick will cost $100 and go back to support the project.

To purchase a brick, call the THAAR office. That number is: (812) 234-8732.

