Here's how you can help support homeless veterans in our community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, a big project is underway to help homeless veterans, and there's a unique way you can help too!
On Veterans Day, the Veterans Village had its official groundbreaking. This will house six homeless veterans and help them start a new life.
As part of the project, the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors (THAAR) will be selling engraved bricks. You can dedicate a brick to a loved one who served or is currently serving in the military.
The bricks will be on display at the Veterans Village.
Each brick will cost $100 and go back to support the project.
To purchase a brick, call the THAAR office. That number is: (812) 234-8732.