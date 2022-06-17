Here's how you can help local kids get a new pair of kicks for the school year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - CASA is making sure kids throughout the Wabash Valley are ready to go back to school in style.

The nonprofit organized a shoe drive to collect brand new shoes for kids from the CASA program.

There are over 700 kids in the program. The goal is to give each child a new pair of shoes for the upcoming school year.

Shoes are being collected at the Vigo County Fair, the farmers market and at several businesses throughout the county.

The director of CASA, Glenna Cheesman, says every kid deserves to have a comfortable and stylish pair of shoes.

"We're wanting to make sure everyone starts school with a new pair of shoes because I remember when I was a kid, the best part about going back to school was the new shoes, so let's give them a little bit of joy to go back on the right foot," Cheesman said.