Here's how you can help keep young athletes hydrated

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Hot weather can sideline young athletes by burning up important fluids they need.
To help them stay in the game, you need to keep your kids hydrated long before they take the field.
Being dehydrated isn't just dangerous; it can cause you to make mental errors. When it comes to staying hydrated, remember the three R's". Replacement, Replenishment and Recovery.
We all know water can keep you hydrated, but things like pickle juice can help you gain back electrolytes. Things like chocolate milk can help your body recover.