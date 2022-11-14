 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW COULD IMPACT THE MORNING RUSH HOUR...

Light snow will develop late tonight and spread northeast into
central Indiana Tuesday morning. While amounts are expected to be
light, this snow could create slick spots, especially on untreated
surfaces, bridges, and overpasses.

Check conditions before heading out in the morning, and be
prepared to allow extra time to reach your destination if needed.

Here's how you can help foster children this holiday season

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Villages of Indiana is asking for your help in spreading holiday cheer to the Wabash Valley's less fortunate.

It's collecting donations for foster children in its "Spirit of Giving" campaign.

You can help kids placed in Foster Homes or those who have aged out of the program.

The Villages is looking for toys, gift cards, and clothes.

Leaders at the Villages in Terre Haute say helping indiana's youth goes past the holiday season.

"Take it on past the holiday season. Not just in donating for Christmas gifts, but maybe this is the time to give of yourself. Maybe this is the time to think about becoming a foster parent and opening up your home to be able to provide blessings to a child for the rest... even longer," Kathy Stagg, from the Villages, said.

Do you want to help? Learn how right here.

Recommended for you