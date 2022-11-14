Here's how you can help foster children this holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Villages of Indiana is asking for your help in spreading holiday cheer to the Wabash Valley's less fortunate.
It's collecting donations for foster children in its "Spirit of Giving" campaign.
You can help kids placed in Foster Homes or those who have aged out of the program.
The Villages is looking for toys, gift cards, and clothes.
Leaders at the Villages in Terre Haute say helping indiana's youth goes past the holiday season.
"Take it on past the holiday season. Not just in donating for Christmas gifts, but maybe this is the time to give of yourself. Maybe this is the time to think about becoming a foster parent and opening up your home to be able to provide blessings to a child for the rest... even longer," Kathy Stagg, from the Villages, said.
