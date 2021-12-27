Here's how you can help art projects in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help make an impact in the Wabash Valley.
Art Spaces needs your help to support local projects and programs. A donor is making your money go further.
If you donate to Art Spaces before January 31, your donations will be matched - up to $20,000.
Art Spaces has been busy with the Turn to the River project.
We've previously told you about Art and Water feature between Terre Haute City Hall and the Vigo County Courthouse.
Phase 2 of the project will create a public event space.
