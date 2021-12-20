Here's how you can help a local Holocaust survivor and World War II vet celebrate his 101st birthday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking for a meaningful volunteer opportunity in the Wabash Valley - here's an idea for you!
A local museum needs your help celebrating a man's upcoming birthday.
Walter Sommers is a Holocaust survivor and World War II veteran. Mr. Sommers is turning 101-years-young on December 29.
He's been a staple at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum, where's he's told his story for many years.
Leaders at the museum told us Sommers is thankful for the community's gratitude.
"We really want to reach 101 and just so how much we appreciate and love Walter," Leah Simpson, from the museum said.
Last year, the museum collected over 300 cards for his 100th birthdy.
You can send your card directly to Sommers at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum at this address:
CANDLES Holocaust Museum
1532 S 3rd St
Terre Haute, IN 47802