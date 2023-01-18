Here's how you can grab some breakfast while helping kids in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support kids in need while grabbing some delicious breakfast.
You can participate in Terre Haute North High School's Dance Marathon Breakfast this weekend.
at breakfast, you'll get pancakes, bacon, and a drink.
Money from the meal will go to the Riley Children's Hospital, which will help fund research.
"And, actually, our volunteers will be the waitresses and servers. So, any tips that you tip them will go straight to Riley Children's Hospital," Coordinator Abby Harrison said.
Tickets for kids ten and under are only $5. Anyone over ten will be $8.
That's happening this Saturday from 8 A.M. until 10 A.M. at the Longhorn Steakhouse. Walk-ins are welcome.