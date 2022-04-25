Here's how you can grab a pretzel - and help people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Tuesday, April 26, is National Pretzel Day. With this, Ben's Soft Pretzels needs your help in giving back to those in need.
The owner told News 10 that for a minimum of a one-dollar donation, you can get a free pretzel.
This year the business is giving all donations to the organization Tunnel for Towers.
The organization helps disabled veterans and disabled first responders.
Owners tell us this is great to do for those in the Wabash valley.
Ben's Soft Pretzels will be open from 11 A.M. until 7 P.M. They are located in the Walmart on U-S 41.