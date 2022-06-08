Here's how you can get your hands on some strawberries and ice cream in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's strawberry season, and a local church" has the perfect event to celebrate.
The First Congregational Church's Strawberry Festival is happening on Thursday.
We caught up with volunteers as they prepared for the 34th annual festival.
They were prepping orders and setting up tents.
There's going to be "music, a place for kids to play and most importantly strawberries.
Stop by "The First Congregational Church off of Ohio Street any time between 10:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M.
You can get "the works dessert" for $6. That's strawberries, ice cream, whipped topping and a biscuit.
You can place call-ahead orders for ten or more. That number is 812-232-8880.