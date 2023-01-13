Here's how you can get tax help in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a service available for taxpayers in Knox County.
The United Way of Knox County is once again offering its VITA or "Volunteers in Tax Assistance" program.
The free program helps people complete their tax returns.
Anyone can pick up a packet at the Knox County Public Library or the Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library.
Drop-off times are:
- Knox County Public Library in Vincennes - Saturdays from 10-12:30 February 4 through the 25.
- Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library - Thursday, February 9 and 16, from 3:00 - 6:00.
If you have questions, call the United Way office at 812-882-3624.