Here's how you can get an at-home colorectal cancer screening kit

Screenings for colorectal cancer should start at 45 years old.
Those who are at increased risk may need to be screened sooner. Several local offices can help you with those screenings.
Good Samaritan Community Health Services offers free take-home screening kits.
You can pick one up at the office at 615 Dubois Street, Monday thru Thursday.
There are other community pick-up sites each Wednesday this month.
- Wednesday, March 8 - Goodwill in Vincennes from 12:30 - 2 p.m. EST
- Wednesday, March 15 - Washington Senior and Family Services from 8:30-9:30 a.m. EST
- Wednesday, March 15 - Petersburg Senior Center from 10-11 a.m. EST
- Wednesday, March 22 - Crawford County Senior Center from 9:00-10:15 a.m. CST
- Wednesday, March 22 - Lawrenceville Senior Center from 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. CST