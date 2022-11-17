Here's how you can get a steak and help support a good cause

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In just over a week, you can help support several community initiatives while getting a bite to eat.
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is called "Giving Tuesday," and it's a chance to help give back after doing your holiday shopping.
This year the United Way of Knox County is looking for your support. If you dine at Texas Roadhouse on November 29, 10 percent of your bill will be donated to the organization.
The money will support programs for childhood literacy and homelessness.