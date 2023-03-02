Here's how you can get a free smoke detector from the Terre Haute Fire Department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the past 12 years, the Terre Haute Fire Department has given out free smoke detectors.
It's part of the Protect the Precious program that hopes to promote keeping area families safe.
The program started after a fatal fire on March 5, 2011.
This fire killed two children and an adult.
The department realized there were no batteries in the family's smoke detectors.
Firefighters believe that if the home had working smoke detectors, no lives would have been lost.
Now, firefighters install free smoke detectors with a ten-year non-removable battery in local families' homes.
"Anybody that doesn't have a detector, we offer a free detector. We'll come install it for you. You can come to the front office to get one. So there's no reason for anyone in Terre Haute to not have a working smoke detector," Richard Gallagher from the fire department said.
If you have a detector with a removable battery, the department advises changing the battery on March 12 - Daylight Savings.