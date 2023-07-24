Here's how you can get a free eye exam and glasses in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Free vision and eye care is coming to the Wabash Valley.
It's all thanks to a partnership with the Indiana Department of Correction" and Centurion Medical.
The two groups will bring the "See More Envolve Vision Van" to the community this weekend.
They will offer free vision screenings and free glasses. No insurance or appointment is required.
Everyone is welcome.
That's happening this Saturday only. The van will be parked outside the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility from 9 a.m. to noon. The address there is 6908 S Old US Highway 41, Carlisle, IN.
Then it will go to the Rockville Correctional Facility and be open from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. That address is 811 50 N, Rockville, IN.