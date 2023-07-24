 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Vigo,
northwestern Clay, southern Parke and southwestern Putnam Counties
through 130 AM EDT...

At 1252 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Rockville, or 14 miles northeast of Terre Haute,
moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Brazil around 105 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Here's how you can get a free eye exam and glasses in the Wabash Valley

Glasses
By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Free vision and eye care is coming to the Wabash Valley.

It's all thanks to a partnership with the Indiana Department of Correction" and Centurion Medical.

The two groups will bring the "See More Envolve Vision Van" to the community this weekend.

They will offer free vision screenings and free glasses. No insurance or appointment is required.

Everyone is welcome.

That's happening this Saturday only. The van will be parked outside the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility from 9 a.m. to noon. The address there is 6908 S Old US Highway 41, Carlisle, IN.

Then it will go to the Rockville Correctional Facility and be open from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. That address is 811 50 N, Rockville, IN.

