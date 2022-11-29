Here's how you can donate to the YMCA and help with scholarships, summer camps, programs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA of the Wabash Valley is kicked off its holiday-giving campaign on Tuesday.
It's called "Go Green and Give " and is inspired by the classic Christmas movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
From now until the end of December, you can donate to the Y at businesses with a "Grinch."
The money donated will help support kids and families who otherwise couldn't be YMCA members. It also provides scholarships for summer camps and after-school programs.
In 2021 the Y served 500 kids in childcare programs, 300 in summer camp programs and more than 600 kids in sports programs.