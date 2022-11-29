Here's how you can donate to the YMCA and help with scholarships, summer camps, programs

 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be associated with a
line of showers and storms. Gradient winds will gust to 45 mph
this afternoon and evening before the strongest winds arrive
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA of the Wabash Valley is kicked off its holiday-giving campaign on Tuesday.

It's called "Go Green and Give " and is inspired by the classic Christmas movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

From now until the end of December, you can donate to the Y at businesses with a "Grinch."

The money donated will help support kids and families who otherwise couldn't be YMCA members. It also provides scholarships for summer camps and after-school programs.

In 2021 the Y served 500 kids in childcare programs, 300 in summer camp programs and more than 600 kids in sports programs.

