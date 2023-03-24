Here's how you can avoid and report tax scams in Illinois

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. .Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days will combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana. The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to last on main stem rivers well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SUNDAY, APRIL 02... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...From this evening to Sunday, April 02. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre Haute is flooded. Lowland flooding in progress with several river roads flooded in Clark County Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Friday /11:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 22.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April 02. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&