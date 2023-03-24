Here's how you can avoid and report tax scams in Illinois

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul warns Illinoisans against tax scams.
Raoul reminds people to be cautious of public tax preparers and tax refund loans that aren't credible.
Keep personal information safe - especially social security numbers.
Apply for and use a pin number from the IRS to confirm your identity for filing. Watch out for unknown emails, messages, and phone numbers.
If you experience foul play call the treasury inspector general for tax administration at 866-999-5630. Or the attorney general's identity theft unit.