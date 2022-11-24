 Skip to main content
Here's an opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit early this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can ring in the holiday season this weekend.

The fairgrounds in Terre Haute is hosting a Winter Wonderland.

Vendors will be there so you can get some holiday shopping done.

The whole family can enjoy some ice skating and train rides. There will also be a free kids' crafts section. And, most exciting of all, Santa himself will be there!

If you bring a canned good donation, you can get a free hot chocolate.

You can join in on the fun Friday and Saturday from noon until 7 in the evening.