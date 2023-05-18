Here's a sneak peek of what's happening inside the old Clabber Girl Bakeshop building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 got a sneak peek at the changes happening inside the former Clabber Girl Bakeshop Thursday.
The space is now home to "The Station." It's a co-working space for entrepreneurs and other remote workers.
Businesses can rent out boardrooms and offices to fit their needs.
Leaders at The Station say they're excited to be a part of Terre Haute's economic hub.
"The chamber will be joining us over here, the EDC, Work One, so on and so forth, and some other developments. So we're really excited to be just a part of that one-stop shop for businesses," Jessica Cox, the COO of The Station, said.
Monthly membership at the station starts at $70, with an additional $10 per employee.
