Here's a look at where you can get the Covid-19 vaccine in Illinois

WABASH VALLEY,Ill. (WTHI) - There are several places where you can get the Covid-19 vaccine in Illinois. Here's a look at three sites in Clark County offering the vaccine.
In Marshall, you can get either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at the Walmart Pharmacy. It's open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. You can schedule an appointment online by clicking here. Walk-ins are also welcome.
In Martinsville, the Clark County Health Department offers all three vaccine options on Wednesdays. Appointments are preferred but not required. You can click here for more information or call the health department at 217-382-4207.
And in Casey, you can visit the Pharmacie Shoppe on Fridays to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine. Appointments are required. You can click here to schedule yours.