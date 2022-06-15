Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 2 to May 6

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 2 to May 6

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 2, 2022, to May 6, 2022.

Zeng Sushi Asian Cuisine, 2309 S. 3rd St. – (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Fried sweet potatoes, crab, tempura, shrimp tempura found on prep table at room temperature. Hard boiled eggs found without date markings. Sushi rice found without time markings. Raw chicken, raw lobster, raw shrimp found stored above fresh produce.

El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 7205 S. State Rd. 46 Unit E - (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found queso being improperly cooled, not cooled within time limits. Found raw chorizo, bacon, chicken, shrimp and steak stored above ready to eat items. Found employee beverage without lids in food prep areas.

Circle K # 35 - Shell, 380 N. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles observed with accumulated black debris.

Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale - (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found pasta salad, French onion soup, mashed potatoes, various sauces held past 7 days. 

Cracker Barrel, 429 E. Margaret Dr. - (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) 

 

Establishments with No Violations

  • CM Food Mart, 820 W. National Ave.
  • Cranky’s, 2155 N. 13th St.
  • Light House Mission, 1201 S. 13th St.
  • Marks Par Three, 2401 N. Chamberlain St.
  • Sonic Drive In, 21489 S. St. Rd. 46
  • Water Tower Estates, 525 W. Springhill Dr.

 

Approved to Open

 

  • Caffeine Machine, 2526 Thompson St. Terre Haute, IN
  • Chick-Fil-A-Mobile, 3675 S. US Hwy 41 
  • Dollar General, 2247 Lafayette Ave.

