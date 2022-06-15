Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 2 to May 6

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 2, 2022, to May 6, 2022.
Zeng Sushi Asian Cuisine, 2309 S. 3rd St. – (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Fried sweet potatoes, crab, tempura, shrimp tempura found on prep table at room temperature. Hard boiled eggs found without date markings. Sushi rice found without time markings. Raw chicken, raw lobster, raw shrimp found stored above fresh produce.
El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 7205 S. State Rd. 46 Unit E - (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found queso being improperly cooled, not cooled within time limits. Found raw chorizo, bacon, chicken, shrimp and steak stored above ready to eat items. Found employee beverage without lids in food prep areas.
Circle K # 35 - Shell, 380 N. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles observed with accumulated black debris.
Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale - (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found pasta salad, French onion soup, mashed potatoes, various sauces held past 7 days.
Cracker Barrel, 429 E. Margaret Dr. - (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- CM Food Mart, 820 W. National Ave.
- Cranky’s, 2155 N. 13th St.
- Light House Mission, 1201 S. 13th St.
- Marks Par Three, 2401 N. Chamberlain St.
- Sonic Drive In, 21489 S. St. Rd. 46
- Water Tower Estates, 525 W. Springhill Dr.
Approved to Open
- Caffeine Machine, 2526 Thompson St. Terre Haute, IN
- Chick-Fil-A-Mobile, 3675 S. US Hwy 41
- Dollar General, 2247 Lafayette Ave.