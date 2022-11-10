 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here's a look at some of the Veterans Day events in Terre Haute

  • 0
Veterans, here's where you can get your hands on some (much deserved) freebies this Veterans Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several events going on in the Wabash Valley on Friday for Veterans Day.

First up, it's the Veterans Day Parade in Terre Haute. It starts at 8 A.M. and will follow Wabash Avenue from 4th Street to 8th Street. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the VFW.

Next, at 11:30 A.M., the new Wall of Honor mural will be dedicated at the Veteran's Memorial Museum on Wabash Avenue.

From 2 P.M. until midnight, advocates for homeless veterans will be camped out for Operation Vanguard. You can stop by and participate or drop off a donation at Reach Services.

Recommended for you