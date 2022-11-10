Here's a look at some of the Veterans Day events in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several events going on in the Wabash Valley on Friday for Veterans Day.
First up, it's the Veterans Day Parade in Terre Haute. It starts at 8 A.M. and will follow Wabash Avenue from 4th Street to 8th Street. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the VFW.
Next, at 11:30 A.M., the new Wall of Honor mural will be dedicated at the Veteran's Memorial Museum on Wabash Avenue.
From 2 P.M. until midnight, advocates for homeless veterans will be camped out for Operation Vanguard. You can stop by and participate or drop off a donation at Reach Services.